A total of £4.6m is being spent on decarbonising roads in East Yorkshire.

The county will test low-carbon street lights and work to ensure traffic signs and road markings can be clearly seen by motorists.

The money is part of a £30m national scheme which includes making asphalt from grass cuttings and using technology to spot potholes.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council said its 40,000 streetlights and 2,300 illuminated signs cost £1.84m a year to power.

The UK's 7.2m street lights produce one million tonnes of carbon emissions each year.