Cavan death suspect released without charge

The death of a man in Blacklion, County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland is no longer being treated as suspicious.

The man, who was in his 50s, was found unresponsive at a property at about 09:15 on Thursday.

It was reported that he was found with serious injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí (Irish police) said on Friday that a post-mortem examination had been completed and that following preliminary results "foul play is no longer suspected".

It said a man in his 30s, who was detained at Castlerea Garda Station, had been released and was "no longer suspected of any criminality in this incident".