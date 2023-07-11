The Isle of Man have secured gold in the women’s team mountain bike criterium at the Island Games in Guernsey.

Kirree Quayle also won the bronze medal in the individual event.

Her score combined with team-mate Sacha Horsthuis’s eighth place meant the duo came out on top overall, narrowly beating second place Guernsey.

Horsthuis said: “All I could hear was ‘go Isle of Man’ throughout the whole course, that just makes it feel even more special.”