Thousands gather for Highlands' biggest farm show
At a glance
The north of Scotland's biggest agricultural show opened on Wednesday
The Black Isle Show is taking place at Muir of Ord in the Highlands
Thursday is its main day, with livestock shows and sheep-shearing competitions
About 25,000 people could attend over the show over its two days
- Published
The biggest agricultural show in the north of Scotland is taking place in the Highlands.
The Black Isle Show at Muir of Ord opened on Wednesday with events including show jumping, a vintage tractor parade and a dog agility display.
Thursday is the show's main day with horse, cattle and sheep exhibits and sheep-shearing competitions.
The Black Isle Show was expected to attract 25,000 people over its two days.
Black Isle Farmers' Society started its show more than 185 years ago as an event held on farms dotted across the peninsula.
Since the 1950s the show has been held in the village of Muir of Ord.
Over last 15 years the society has invested in improving the site with the laying of tarred roads and better toilets.
The show ground is close to where old drove roads, used for moving cattle across Scotland, met and a market was held.