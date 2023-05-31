Swan dies from 'catastrophic' attack injuries
A male swan has died after being found with "catastrophic injuries" at a park in Nottinghamshire.
The RSPCA said an officer was sent to Langold Country Park in Worksop on 25 May to collect the bird after it was found on a path.
It had a broken wing and foot, and had lost a lot of blood.
The charity believes it was attacked by a dog and has reminded owners to be vigilant, especially during the nesting season.
Incubating eggs
RSPCA animal rescue officer Katie Hetherington said: "He had possibly the worst break to a wing that I've ever seen in a bird - it had completely snapped.
"He'd somehow managed to drag himself on to the path although it was clear when I arrived that his injuries were not survivable."
The charity said the swan was put to sleep to prevent further suffering.
He is thought to have been one of several mating pairs who reside on the lake at the park, and may - along with his partner - have been incubating eggs.
Ms Hetherington added: "Even though a dog was not immediately seen, it's difficult to think what else could have caused such catastrophic injuries."
Dog owners have a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to keep their dogs under control in public places.
Swans, their nests and their eggs are also protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
