A male swan has died after being found with "catastrophic injuries" at a park in Nottinghamshire.

The RSPCA said an officer was sent to Langold Country Park in Worksop on 25 May to collect the bird after it was found on a path.

It had a broken wing and foot, and had lost a lot of blood.

The charity believes it was attacked by a dog and has reminded owners to be vigilant, especially during the nesting season.