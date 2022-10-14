F﻿ive people injured in M6 crash

Queuing traffic

﻿The crash led to delays on nearby roads

Five people have been injured - two critically - in a crash on the M6 motorway in Leicestershire.

P﻿olice said the crash involved a Nissan Juke and a BMW 5 Series travelling north on the southbound side near junction 1 at about 04:30 BST on Friday.

A﻿ man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s, who were in the Juke, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, the Leicestershire force said.

W﻿est Midlands Ambulance Service said another man and woman in the Juke suffered minor injuries and the male BMW driver sustained potentially serious injuries.

A﻿ stretch of road was closed after the crash, leading to traffic disruption in the area.

L﻿eicestershire Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.

D﻿et Con Charlotte Wright said: "I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the black BMW prior to the collision occurring.

"Any details or footage you're able to provide could help our investigation."

