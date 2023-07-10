Scilly Skybus strikes announced
Flight services to the Isles of Scilly are set to be disrupted after pilots voted to strike over pay.
The Independent Pilots Association (IPA), which flies for Isles of Scilly Skybus Limited, said an "overwhelming majority of its members voted in favour of taking some form of industrial action, up to and including strikes".
The IPA said the company had "chosen to impose a pay award – without consultation – that falls far short of inflation and the needs of its members".
The company said it could not "make unsustainable pay awards against a backdrop of rising costs".
Joel Stansfield, IPA general secretary, said: "It is regrettable that the local community will be negatively impacted by any industrial action.
"It is disappointing that after repeated attempts to speak further with Isles of Scilly Skybus Limited and reach a settlement that is suitable for all parties, we are now left with no alternative but to advance to industrial action."
A spokesman for the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group said they were disappointed with the IPA's "continued insistence on a 12.5% pay award... despite a 5% increase last year and the offer of another 5% increase this year".
They said that 70,000 people flew with Skybus every year and they provided a "vital part of the lifeline link on Scilly".
The company added they faced significant seasonal fluctuations, rising costs for aviation parts and high fuel costs.
