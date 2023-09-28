Calls for more funding for rape victim services
Funding must continue to help victims of sexual violence, a support service has said.
West Mercia Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre expressed fears for its future at a meeting of Worcester City Council, saying it needed greater financial commitment from the government.
Sarah Murray, a Liberal Democrat member, said such services were vital to help stop violence against women.
But some Conservative members labelled the funding narrative "lazy" and said the discussion was not local enough.
The support centre provides counselling and a safe environment for victims in Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Staff told Tuesday's meeting that more than 3,000 people had been referred to its services in the last year.
Calling on the authority to use its influence to lobby for more help, the centre predicted that funding would be cut in half by 2025 due to reduced government support, and staff risked losing their jobs as a result.
Ms Murray said the council should agree to make "consistent choices and actions so that women can live their lives free from men’s violence" and called for the government to make misogyny and harassment a hate crime.
Tory Councillor Stephen Hodgson argued that it was "incorrect and lazy" to suggest cuts had been made to funding.
“I wish the motion was more local," he told members, and would acknowledge "work that was already being done by charities in the city".
Leader of the council's Tory group James Stanley said the government was "quadrupling" support for victims and witness support by 2025.
All seven of the council's Tory members voted against the motion, with Mr Hodgson saying he could not, as a Conservative, support one that spoke of "sustained cuts of the justice system".