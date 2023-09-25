Smoke alarms alert residents to tumble dryer fire

Utility room after fireEssex Fire and Rescue

A tumble dryer overheated causing a fire in the utility room

A fire caused by an overheated tumble dryer destroyed much of a utility room where the blaze happened.

It happened at a house in Weybourne Close, in Southend at about 18:45 BST on Saturday.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the residents' smoke alarms alerted them to the blaze and they were able to get out safely.

Crew manager Ricky Jones said: "The residents had left the room without proper ventilation causing [the tumble dryer] to overheat and set alight to items left on top of the dryer."

Essex Fire and Rescue

The room was not properly ventilated, causing the machine to overheat, the fire service said

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related internet links