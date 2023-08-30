Hospital land not included in affordable plan
At a glance
Land at the Castel Hospital site is not included in plans for affordable housing in Guernsey.
Policy & Resources did not rule out selling off some of the land that makes up the site.
It follows questions about why it has not made it on to the affordable housing development plan.
The plan is a blueprint for where more social housing could be built in the short, medium and long term.
Policy & Resources said the Castel Hospital was not included because of planning constraints.
It said it was talking to planners about its future use as some "parcels of land" might be of interest to the private sector.
It added that no decision could be taken as there was currently no site to relocate services.
