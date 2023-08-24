There are "huge implications" for Ireland's security after it emerged that only two Irish Navy ships are conducting coastal patrols, a TD (MP) has said.

The Naval Service has eight vessels but only two are being put to sea, with a third on standby.

Cathal Berry, a former Irish Army Ranger, told RTÉ' the situation was "completely abnormal and would not be normal in any other EU country".

The Defence Forces said it was the result of a continued loss of experienced personell and issues recruiting new staff.

Mr Berry, who sits in the Dáil (lower house of Irish Parliament) as an independent, said he believed the recruitment issue was about pay and that sailors and wider military personnel had "weak employment rights".

He said he did not blame the Defence Forces but that a cabinet minister needed to sort the issue out.

He warning that there were implications for anti-smuggling operations and search and rescue, adding that maritime defence and security was at risk.