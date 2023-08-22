An athlete who died while taking part in an Ironman triathlon in Cork "died doing what he loved" his coach has said.

Ivan Chittenden, 64, was one of two men who died in separate incidents during the swim element ofthe event in Youghal.

Brendan Wall, 45, who also died, was praised by his employer as a "key member of the team".

Mr Chittenden, who was from Toronoto in Canada, and Mr Wall, who was originally from County Meath, got into difficulty at Claycastle beach on Sunday morning.

On Monday, the governing body for triathlons in Ireland, Triathlon Ireland, said it did not sanction the event due to "adverse conditions".