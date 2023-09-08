Listed Corn Exchange to be revamped for community
At a glance
A cafe/bar and community space will be built in the Grade II listed Corn Exchange in Dorchester
It is estimated the work will cost between £700,000 and £750,000
The aim is to make the building more welcoming to a wider audience
A Grade II listed town centre building will get its own cafe and community space as part of ongoing remodelling work.
It is hoped the changes to the Corn Exchange in Dorchester will make the building more welcoming.
Dorset Council has given the green light to the refurbishment of the Tudor-style structure, which is expected to cost between £700,000 and £750,000.
Other changes which have already taken place include improvements to the main hall and work to secure the building's roof.
Alterations to the building on High East Street include creating a bar/cafe space in what is known as the Magistrates' Room.
A new community area will also be created on the opposite side of the entrance, with a new reception area beyond that.
The refurbishment is expected to be completed in phases to allow most of the building to open to the public as the revamp progresses, with work starting in summer 2024.
Mark Tattersall from Dorchester Arts, that manages the building, said he hoped the changes would make the Corn Exchange more attractive.
"An unwelcoming and cold impression is reinforced on entering the building via the main doors, as the hallway is dark and narrow, making it hard to create a suitably welcoming ambience into what should be one of the town's most open and hospitable buildings," he said.
An exhibition of the proposed changes will be held in the Corn Exchange on Sunday between 11:00 BST and 15:00.
