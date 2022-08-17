Warning about Guernsey public health scam email
People in Guernsey are being warned about a scam email claiming to be from public health bosses.
The States said on Twitter, external the emails were purporting to come from the States of Guernsey’s Public Health Services team and ordering recipients to stay at home.
They were also requesting contact tracing information.
The States said the emai;s were not official and recipients should “please … not open this email or click on the link”.