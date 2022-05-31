More than 50 lightweight baby incubators, partly funded by Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA), are being sent to Ukraine after a rise in the number of premature births in the war-torn country.

Developed by British start-up company mOm, the incubators weigh only 44lbs (20kg) compared to traditional incubators which could weigh up to 220lbs (100kg), project leaders said.

They could also be used immediately by clinicians, without lengthy set-up or training times, they added.

Fifty-one incubators were going to hospitals across the country, with the first tranche being delivered on Tuesday, JOA said.