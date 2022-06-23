Highland councillors have delayed making a decision about controversial plans for a new £30m hotel on the site of Inverness' popular Ironworks music venue.

Developer Bricks Group had reworked their original plans following criticism, but at a planning meeting on Thursday they again came under fire.

Council convenor Bill Lobban said the proposed 155-bedroom hotel could have been “designed in the Soviet era by blocks of Lego”.

Councillors voted in favour of deferring the application so some details about the plans could be clarified.

Bricks Group said it was disappointed by the decision.

The Ironworks opened about 17 years ago and Biffy Clyro, Babyshambles and The Charlatans have been among the bands to play at the venue.