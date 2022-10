Bernat Klein memories sought ahead of exhibition

Memories of the famous artist and designer Bernat Klein are being sought ahead of a major exhibition of his work next month.

Born in what is now Serbia in 1922, he lived and worked in the Borders for more than 40 years before his death in 2014.

National Museums Scotland (NMS) hopes to capture stories from those who knew, worked with or admired Klein.

The exhibition Bernat Klein: Design in Colour will run at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh from 5 November to 23 April.

Klein drew inspiration from the landscape around Galashiels and Selkirk and collaborated closely with skilled Scottish manufacturers.