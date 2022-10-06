M﻿emories of the famous artist and designer Bernat Klein are being sought ahead of a major exhibition of his work next month.

B﻿orn in what is now Serbia in 1922, he lived and worked in the Borders for more than 40 years before his death in 2014.

N﻿ational Museums Scotland (NMS) hopes to capture stories from those who knew, worked with or admired Klein.

T﻿he exhibition Bernat Klein: Design in Colour will run at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh from 5 November to 23 April.

K﻿lein drew inspiration from the landscape around Galashiels and Selkirk and collaborated closely with skilled Scottish manufacturers.