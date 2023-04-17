More London children get first-choice primary school

More children in London are securing a place at their top choice of primary school, amid a decrease in demand for places across the capital.

Applications for places at primary schools in London have fallen this year, with families leaving London because of changes to "working patterns" playing a part, councils say.

Overall, 88.57% of pupils received an offer from their first preference, up from 87.93% last year, figures show.

Across the capital, 87,277 pupils applied for a primary school place, a 2.67% decrease on last year.

London Councils, a cross-party organisation that represents London's 32 borough councils and the City of London, and which collated the figures, said application numbers were affected by a range of factors.

This, it said, included the falling birth rate and families leaving the city during the pandemic and following Brexit.