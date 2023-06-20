A 24-year-old man has been jailed for repeatedly stabbing a man in the leg in an "unprovoked and frenzied attack" at a home in Surrey.

Charlie Pitcairn entered an address in Border Road, Haslemere, on April 22, where he stabbed the victim in the thigh five times as he slept.

Pitcairn then fled the scene triggering an extensive police search.

He pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Lewes Crown Court on Monday and was jailed for four years and eight months, with an extended licence of four years.