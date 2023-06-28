New-look GCSEs for Wales which include scrapping separate sciences and merging language and literature qualifications have been signed off.

Pupils will start studying the new courses in 2025 as part of the revamped schools' curriculum.

Science organisations called some of the changes "damaging" and "disappointing".

Qualifications Wales said the reformed GCSEs would "look and feel different".

One head teacher said blending sciences risked "dumbing down" subjects and his pupils also told BBC Wales about some of their concerns.

Current Year 7 pupils - 11 and 12-year-olds - will be the first to study the new GCSEs when they reach Year 10 in September 2025, sitting exams in 2027.

A total of 26 new and updated GCSEs are being introduced with changes to the content of qualifications and the way they are assessed with less emphasis on exams.

Some of the new GCSEs will not be introduced until 2026.

The proposals were first unveiled in October 2021, sparking a debate about key subjects.