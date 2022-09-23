Farmland near Exeter Airport is set to be turned into a public space for residents and visitors.

East Devon District Council said it had bought a parcel of land roughly the size of nine rugby pitches using money from developer contributions.

The 25-acre (10 hectares) space, located between Broadclyst Station and Exeter Airport, was described by the council as an “important landmark” in the creation of the Clyst Valley Regional Park.

The wider plans involve enhancing and linking green spaces around the River Clyst, external, between the National Trust property at Killerton to Clyst St Mary near the Exe Estuary.

The council would not reveal the sale price, citing “commercial sensitivity”.

Geoff Jung, the council's portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said the land would play an important role in the creation of Clyst Valley Regional Park.

“The new area will provide access into our beautiful countryside with proposals to create ponds, woodland and flower-rich meadows in a nature-rich, public green space,” he said.

Council leader Paul Arnott added: “We hope that local residents will appreciate a walk along the meandering stream through the middle of the site or just taking in the expansive new green space.”

The council will begin the first step of converting the land by seeking planning permission to change its use from agricultural to public open space.

The newly purchased space is expected to open to the public next year.