A landmark outdoor artwork of a naked woman has been damaged by walkers.

Northumberlandia, a landscape sculpture in Cramlington, would "take years" to recover from the destruction caused by visitors, Northumberland Wildlife Trust said.

Track marks in the grass are being caused by people ignoring the established paths and walking up the sides of the hillocks that form the sculpture.

The trust has warned that if visitors continued to flout the rules, fences would be erected which could spoil views from the top.