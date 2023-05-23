People living on a housing estate say they are frustrated to be paying ongoing maintenance costs for work which is not being carried out.

Homeowners on the Sweet Chestnut Drive estate on the edge of Hereford pay £480 annually for the upkeep of green spaces and their road.

But one, Gill Rivers, said it had become a "blot on the landscape".

Developer Cotswold Oak said residents would be handed control of the management company by the end of the week.

Wanting to live in a "semi-rural" location, Ms Rivers moved to the area - as a freeholder - in 2021 and said she was aware of the charges.

"We accept it, if we could enjoy the space that we live in, but we're looking out on to long grass, dandelions and hedges that have had no maintenance at all," she said.

"This is just the blot on the landscape that is so frustrating, we can't get it sorted."

"Estate fees" occur when a local council does not adopt areas of new housing estates and leaves the builder - or a third party management company - with responsibility for roads and upkeep of green spaces.

But such situations can mean freehold becomes "fleecehold", critics have said.