Brummies have been given the chance to name an iconic animatronic bull that stole the show during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Currently known as the Raging Bull, the 10m (32ft) tall sculpture featured in the opening ceremony last year before going on display in the city centre.

Originally destined for the scrap heap, a campaign to save it saw Network Rail commit to giving it a home in the city's New Street Station.

Ahead of its unveiling, fans have been invited to suggest a new name for it which will then go to a public vote.