Brummies have been given the chance to name an iconic animatronic bull that stole the show during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Currently known as the Raging Bull, the 10m (32ft) tall sculpture featured in the opening ceremony last year before going on display in the city centre.
Originally destined for the scrap heap, a campaign to save it saw Network Rail commit to giving it a home in the city's New Street Station.
Ahead of its unveiling, fans have been invited to suggest a new name for it which will then go to a public vote.
Before it is installed in its new home on the railway station concourse in July, the bull needs to undergo a number of refurbishments to make it safe.
The original piece was largely made of foam and lightweight aluminium tubing, so special effects designers at Artem, the company which built the bull, have been remoulding new parts and making sure it meets fire regulations.
The team is also fitting new mechanisms so the bull's head, eyes and tail move as they did during the opening ceremony.
"It has been an honour to remake the bull so it can live on to remind everyone of the Commonwealth experience, and the fantastic history that is locked up in Birmingham's past," said Mike Kelt, Artem's CEO.
The competition to name the bull will run for two-and-a-half weeks before being put to a public vote.
The bull's new name is due to be revealed by 23 June.
"Much work has been going on to get the bull ready for its new home at Birmingham New Street, where it will be a towering piece of art admired by the thousands of people who use the station every day," said Lord Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail.
He added the organisation was "honoured to be entrusted with this much loved icon".