New dairy herd arrives in Sark

Sark's long-awaited new dairy herd has arrived in the island.

The search for a farmer to take over a new dairy started in 2018, after the Channel Island's existing business closed.

Jason Salisbury and his wife Katherine agreed to take over the new dairy in October 2019.

The couple moved over from their Suffolk farm and cheese-making business earlier this year, and 15 cows have now been transported from Guernsey.