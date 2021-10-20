Nearly 1,800 people on medical procedure waiting list in Guernsey
At a glance
Nearly 1,800 on the waiting list for treatment
Main delays to orthopaedic and gastroenterology procedures
Lack of available hospital and care home beds the main cause
Some expected to wait "years, not weeks" for treatment, health officials say
Nearly 1,800 people are on the waiting list for surgeries and medical procedures in Guernsey, health officials have revealed.
The largest groups are in orthopaedics with 649 people waiting, and gastroenterology with 370 due for treatment, the States of Guernsey confirmed.
President of Health and Social Care Al Brouard added the principle cause of the issues was a shortage of beds at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital (PEH).
He said some of the 1,799 patients awaiting treatment will be waiting "years, rather than weeks".
The waiting list in Guernsey has averaged around 1,000 people since the coronavirus pandemic began.
'No big solution'
The news came during the questioning of politicians from the Committee for Health and Social Care and medical experts by members of the Scrutiny Management Committee.
Part of the blame for the so called "bed blocking" in the PEH was down to Guernsey's care sector not having enough beds available to discharge patients to, according to Deputy Brouard.
He said: "Much of the issues relate to staffing, the care home sector can't staff more beds and they don't have enough at the moment."
Mr Brouard added they have plans for more key worker accommodation at the hospital and the committee was "doing all it can" to make the most of the assets available.
Vice-President of Health and Social Care, Deputy Tina Bury, said there was "no big solution" to the current issues.
Longest waiting lists:
Orthopaedics - 649
Gastroenterology - 370
General Surgery - 259
Ophthalmology - 134
Gynaecology - 115