Plans to extend a wind farm in southern Scotland have been given the green light following a public inquiry.

ScottishPower Renewables wants to add 13 turbines to its Arecleoch development near Barrhill in South Ayrshire.

A council objection to the project prompted an inquiry into the scheme which straddles South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

A Scottish government reporter has now ruled that the project should be given the go-ahead.

The existing wind farm consists of 60 turbines in the south west of Scotland.