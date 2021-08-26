Four lanes of Tamar Bridge to reopen ahead of 'extremely busy' weekend
Four lanes of a major bridge between Devon and Cornwall will temporarily reopen for the bank holiday weekend after resurfacing works are set to be completed early.
The £6m project on the Tamar Bridge, which connects Saltash in Cornwall and Plymouth in Devon, started in June.
Business owners in the area have described the "crucifying" impact the resulting traffic has had on their businesses.
Work on the north half of the three-lane main deck of the bridge was due to be completed at the end of August but Tamar Crossings said it was now due to finish on Thursday evening.
The company, which runs the bridge and the Torpoint Ferry, said rather than moving immediately to works on the south half of the deck, it would open two east and two westbound lanes between Friday afternoon and Monday evening.
Councillors Martin Worth and Jonathan Drean, the chairs of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, said the contractor, VolkerLaser, had "worked hard to complete this current phase in time for what is likely to be an extremely busy weekend".
They added they were "aware of the significant impact of the resurfacing works on local residents, commuters, bus and coach companies and the haulage industry and are continuing to do everything we can to minimise disruption".
The next phase of the work, which will involve the closure of the centre and westbound lane on the main deck, will start on Tuesday.
The two cantilevers will be used for east and westbound traffic while the remaining lane on the main deck will be used as a "tidal flow" lane to help manage traffic, a spokeswoman for Tamar Crossings said.
The resurfacing work is currently scheduled to end at the end of October but the date is weather dependent, she added.