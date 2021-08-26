Four lanes of a major bridge between Devon and Cornwall will temporarily reopen for the bank holiday weekend after resurfacing works are set to be completed early.

The £6m project on the Tamar Bridge, which connects Saltash in Cornwall and Plymouth in Devon, started in June.

Business owners in the area have described the "crucifying" impact the resulting traffic has had on their businesses.

Work on the north half of the three-lane main deck of the bridge was due to be completed at the end of August but Tamar Crossings said it was now due to finish on Thursday evening.

The company, which runs the bridge and the Torpoint Ferry, said rather than moving immediately to works on the south half of the deck, it would open two east and two westbound lanes between Friday afternoon and Monday evening.