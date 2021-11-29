A public inquiry has been called into the planning application to develop Jersey's new hospital.

The Overdale site in St Helier was approved as the location in November 2020, after it was nominated as the government's preferred choice following a selection process.

Environment Minister Deputy John Young has called the inquiry, with Philip Staddon being appointed the inspector to conduct it.

The inspector would begin preparing the timetable for the inquiry and this would be published in due course, the States of Jersey said.

It said that would include information about how the public and key stakeholders could engage with the programme.

A total of 82 sites were originally proposed for the £804.5m project after members of the public were asked to submit their ideas.

Deputy Young said that Mr Staddon's "years of experience, especially with planning matters in Jersey" would ensure that "the process is robust and comprehensive".

Deputy Young said he was expecting a report from Mr Staddon in 2022.