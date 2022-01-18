BBC News

Wolf Moon rises across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Image source, Anne Howard Webb
Image caption,

A bird is seen swooping in front of the moon at North Cave wetlands in the East Riding of Yorkshire

Published

Photographers across have been sharing their photos of the first full moon of 2022 - the Wolf Moon.

BBC Weather Watchers captured the celestial event in the skies above Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with a clear night sky providing uninterrupted viewing.

January's full moon is named after the howling of hungry wolves searching for food, but can also be know as the Old Moon or Ice Moon.

The moon was at its height at 23:48 GMT on Monday, according to Royal Museums Greenwich.

You can see more pictures from across the region below.

Image source, WunderlustDave

In Pateley Bridge in the Yorkshire Dales, BBC Weather Watcher WunderlustDave took the above picture of a monochrome moon.

Image source, CaptureASecond

In North Scarle, Lincolnshire, photographer CaptureASecond snapped this picture showing the moon at almost 400,000km (240,000 miles) away from the Earth.

Below, Nick H's photo from Beverley shows the moon with a whisper of cloud in front of it, but not enough to spoil the view.

Image source, NickH

In Ryhill, near Wakefield, Sue's zoomed in picture shows everything the moon has to offer.

Craters on the surface are clearly visible, including the Tycho crater, which is most prominent on the right-hand side.

Image source, Sue

Sue's second photo features a silhouette of a chimney stack in front of the moon.

Image source, Sue

Finally in Sheffield, FungiJohn's yellow photo of the full moon shows the dark markings across the body, which you would struggle to see with your naked eye.

Image source, FungiJohn

You can watch more about the Wolf Moon below:

Media caption,

What is a Wolf Moon?

