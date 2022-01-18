Photographers across have been sharing their photos of the first full moon of 2022 - the Wolf Moon.

BBC Weather Watchers captured the celestial event in the skies above Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with a clear night sky providing uninterrupted viewing.

January's full moon is named after the howling of hungry wolves searching for food, but can also be know as the Old Moon or Ice Moon.

The moon was at its height at 23:48 GMT on Monday, according to Royal Museums Greenwich.

You can see more pictures from across the region below.