Coronavirus test result not valid after woman waited two days
A woman from Guernsey waited three days for a coronavirus test result amid a backlog of more than 300 tests.
Janie Corbet had her test on Monday and was told on Wednesday the result was not valid.
There are 332 people in Guernsey waiting for coronavirus test results according to the States.
A States spokesperson said it was a particularly busy time because teachers and pupils were being tested before they returned to school.
Mrs Corbet said she got her first PCR test on Monday at Guernsey Hospital after a track and trace alert.
"I expected it in 24 hours but no results appeared and after a great deal of chasing I was told they weren't valid and I would have to start again," she said.
Other residents have also complained on social media about delays.
"A lot of people are having this problem or getting different information from different people," Mrs Corbet said.
"My main concern was that if I hadn't pushed I would probably still be sitting here in ignorance."
Mrs Corbet took another test on Wednesday afternoon and got a negative result on Thursday morning.
A States spokesperson said it had been a "a busy time for the testing programme, especially as we gear up for schools returning".