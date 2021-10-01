A former University of Sheffield student has appeared in court charged with attacking Chinese nationals in the city.

Shan He, 33, of Edward Street, Sheffield, was charged with two counts of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Ms He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on 28 October.

Nine students who were attacked in the city centre between 7 and 26 September were left cut, bruised and shaken, police said.

The assaults, in which the victims were hit over the head, have been widely reported by Chinese media.

The university said it was "saddened" to learn of the incidents and was working with police.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

