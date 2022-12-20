Plans to build a solar farm in Nottinghamshire capable of powering 2,200 homes have been rejected by a council.

Hamilton Solar Ltd had submitted an application for a 23-acre site between Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, which it said would allow a nearby industrial estate to “benefit from the zero-carbon power".

But Ashfield District Council refused the bid over concerns about its impact on the countryside and a nearby monument.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Nottinghamshire County Council, the local highways authority, had raised no objections to the plans and said the impact on traffic would be “negligible”.