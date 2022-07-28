Guernsey's population rose by 617 people in 2021, according to the latest electronic census.

The increase of 1% over the year ending in September was a bigger increase than previous years and took the island's population to 63,825.

Over the three years before, 2018, 2019 and 2020, the annual changes were 0.5%, 0.7% and 0.2% respectively.

The census found evidence of the island's growing aging population, with the 85 and over age group increasing by 4.6%, 82 people.

Over 65s increased by 2%, 223 people.

A report in December said the number of people living in Guernsey aged 85 and over was likely to double by 2045.

The number of people in the 16 to 64 age group, increased by 239 people, 0.6%.

The census also looked at employment and earnings, and showed that in March 2022, 31,120 people were employed or self-employed in Guernsey, 2.1% more than a year before but 0.4% fewer than at the same time in 2019.

The median earnings of employees at that time was 4.2% higher in nominal terms and 1.4% lower in real terms than a year earlier.