Three more arrests after children hurt in shooting
At a glance
Three men have been arrested after two children were hurt in a shooting
An 11-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy had leg injuries after shots were fired near a park in Wolverhampton
The suspects were held on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday night
Two men have already been charged over the shooting
Police investigating a shooting which left two children injured have arrested a further three suspects.
An 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were taken to hospital after shots were fired on Shelley Road in Wolverhampton on 1 May.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a vehicle was stopped in the Wednesfield area on Tuesday night.
Two men have already been charged over the shooting.
Martinho De Sousa, 23, and his co-accused, 22-year-old Kian Durnin, both from Wolverhampton, are charged with of two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated vehicle-taking.
Meanwhile West Midlands Police said three other men, aged 20, 21 and 25, who were arrested last week, had been bailed with strict conditions.
The children were shot in the legs and while they are expected to fully recover, the shooting in the Bushbury area nevertheless shocked the community.
The West Midlands force is continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.