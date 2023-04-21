Appeal to find dad missing with three-year-old
Police are appealing to find a man who is missing with his three-year-old daughter.
Ahmed Karwan Abdulla, 36, and Dunya Abdulla, 3, were last seen near the promenade in Blackpool on 10 April.
Lancashire Police said officers were "extremely worried" about the pair who also have links to Manchester and Kent.
PC Cat Angus said it was "out of character for them to disappear like this" and urged people to come forward with information.
She added: "We need to trace father and daughter to make sure they are safe and well."
Mr Abdulla, who is also known as Karwan, is described as 5ft 8ins (1.77m), stocky, with brown eyes, short, black hair and a dark beard.
Dunya has curly, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and is approximately 3ft (0.9m) tall.
Police said they were reported missing on 18 April and they could still be in Blackpool but might have left the area.
Ms Angus appealed to the public for information, adding: "Perhaps you have seen them, or maybe you know Ahmed and have previously heard him discussing plans to travel elsewhere."
