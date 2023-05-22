Elizabeth line passengers are now able to travel directly from Essex to Heathrow Airport meaning the £19bn Crossrail project is officially complete.

The route's new timetable means for the first time, services will operate from Shenfield in Essex to Terminal 5 of the west London airport.

The number of trains operating through central London during peak times has also increased.

Transport for London (TfL) said trains would run roughly every two-and-a-half minutes between Paddington and Whitechapel at peak times.