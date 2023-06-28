The boundary changes aim to give each MP roughly the same number of voters, which, in south-west England, would be between 70,000 and 76,000 constituents.

There will also be a newly titled Honiton & Sidmouth seat, which current East Devon MP Simon Jupp has announced he will contest at the next election.

The current Exeter constituency has an electorate of just over 80,000, higher than between the 69,724 and 77,062 allowed under the new national proposals.

It will remain largely unchanged, but three wards – Pinhoe, St Loye’s and Topsham – will join the new seat with Exmouth, Cranbrook, Budleigh Salterton and surrounding areas.

Previously Priory had been included, but this was met by opposition from Labour and Conservatives.

The commission’s report said there was "significant support for changing the name of the Exeter East and Exmouth constituency to Exmouth & Exeter East".

It also "acknowledged the logic" of renaming Exeter as Exeter West, but concluded "the constituency, apart from minor readjustments, is otherwise unchanged from the existing constituency and we saw no support for this proposal".

The total of UK parliamentary seats will stay at the current number of 650 under any changes.