Just three companies accounted for a third of all corporation tax collected in the Republic of Ireland between 2017 and 2021, new research suggests.

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) said that amounted to €5.2bn (£4.46bn) in 2021 alone and probably increased last year, external.

Corporation tax is the tax that companies pay on their profits.

Ireland has been reaping a corporation tax bonanza as reforms to global rules mean major US companies are choosing to pay tax on their international profits in the country.