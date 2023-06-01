Roman Quarter developer goes into administration

Computer generated image of the interior of the planned Roman Quarter attractionYAT/Rougier Street Developments

Rougier Street Developments was behind plans for a Roman visitor attraction in York

At a glance

  • The firm behind a Roman attraction in York has gone into administration

  • Rougier Street Developments planned to create a museum, hotel, offices and apartments

  • The project won planning approval in October after it was initially rejected by councillors

  • North Star, a company that worked with the developer on its application, said a "challenging economic climate" had caused financial difficulties

Chloe Laversuch
BBC News

The developer behind plans for a new Roman quarter in York has gone into administration.

Rougier Street Developments had planned to build a Roman-themed museum, an 88-room aparthotel, 153 new apartments and office space on Rougier Street.

North Star, a company that worked on promoting the site, said the "challenging economic climate" had led to the developer facing financial difficulties.

Initial plans had been rejected in 2021, however revised plans were approved in October 2022.

YAT/Rougier Street Developments

Developers had said previously the scheme would generate £315m over 30 years and create 625 jobs

Rougier Street Developments, which owns the site, partnered with York Archaeological Trust (YAT) on plans to create the visitor attraction.

The plans would have seen the demolition of Northern House, Rougier House and Society Bar.

A major archaeological dig was also expected to take place on the site.

But the developer appointed administrators in May.

Rougier Street Developments declined to comment.

A spokesperson for North Star said: “We are extremely disappointed and saddened that Rougier Street Developments Ltd have encountered financial difficulty which we believe is due to the challenging economic climate.

"Our team will continue to monitor the situation.”

York Archaeological Trust has been approached for a comment.

