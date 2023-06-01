The developer behind plans for a new Roman quarter in York has gone into administration.

Rougier Street Developments had planned to build a Roman-themed museum, an 88-room aparthotel, 153 new apartments and office space on Rougier Street.

North Star, a company that worked on promoting the site, said the "challenging economic climate" had led to the developer facing financial difficulties.

Initial plans had been rejected in 2021, however revised plans were approved in October 2022.