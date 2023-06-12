Data centres accounted for almost a fifth of all electricity used in the Republic of Ireland in 2022, official data suggests.

That was as much as was used by all households in the country’s urban areas.

Data centres are effectively warehouses full of computer servers which are central to the operations of online businesses.

They need a large and constant supply of electricity to operate and cool the servers.

Companies such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft have significant data centres in Ireland with more planned.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the centres accounted for more than 5,200 gigawatt hours (GWh) of usage in 2022, out of total metered consumption of 29,500 GWh.