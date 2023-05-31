The proposals come as changes are on the way in the UK to close a loophole allowing retailers to give free vape samples to children.

The idea of regulating e-cigarettes was approved by the States in 2015.

However, more children in Guernsey have taken up vaping recently, according to a survey.

The 2022 Guernsey Young People's Survey said it had seen a significant increase in the percentage of students who said they vaped regularly, from 2% in 2019 to 10% in 2022.

Meanwhile, island schools have been asked by education bosses to share information with parents about vaping.

Emails were sent on Friday containing advice from the commission about vaping and e-cigarettes.

The aim was for parents and carers to feel informed and empowered to have conversations about vaping with children, education managers said.

It is currently illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to buy tobacco products., external