The chief executive of South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) has said he plans to leave the organisation.

Will Warrender CBE, a former rear admiral who served 32 years in the Royal Navy, was appointed at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and has led the organisation for more than three years.

He is also the national lead for employee wellbeing and suicide prevention at the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives.

The trust said the announcement meant the process to appoint a new chief executive would now begin.