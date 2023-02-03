A city council has booked 150 beds in hotels every night for the next two years in an effort to manage a rise in homelessness.

Sheffield City Council has reserved the rooms at an agreed nightly rate - a move it says will save money, time and provide certainty for users.

The area has seen homelessness increase since the Covid-19 pandemic, with 173 households living in hotels by December 2022.

Councillor Penny Baker told a meeting she was " really sad to have to support this."