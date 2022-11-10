A﻿n environmental assessment of Shetland's planned SaxaVord spaceport has been put out for consultation.

U﻿p to 30 vertical rocket launches a year over a period of 30 years have been proposed from the site at Lamba Ness on Unst, the most northerly of the Shetland islands.

T﻿he launch vehicles would be between 13m (43ft) and 30m (98ft) in height and carry small satellites into space.

D﻿etails in the consultation documents include safety commitments, such as no rocket launches over inhabited areas of Shetland, oil fields, the Faroe Islands and Iceland.

T﻿here would also be no launches or static rocket tests carried out between mid-May and the end of June to avoid disturbing breeding birds.

U﻿nst's 135 bird species include red-throated divers, merlins, puffins and Arctic terns.

Among the spaceport's expected economic impact is the creation of more than 200 jobs in Shetland.