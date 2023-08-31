Residents asked views on new parking scheme
At a glance
Residents in St Thomas, in Exeter, have been asked their views on a proposed parking scheme
It would see resident parking permits introduced
It follows a consultation by Devon County Council with residents
People are being asked their views on plans for a new parking scheme in an area of Exeter.
Plans, published on Thursday, show a parking scheme for people in St Thomas, external.
It was prompted by a series of consultations between 2018 and 2020 which found people had difficulty parking on-street near their homes.
The proposals would see pay and display bays with exemptions for resident permit holders, as well as limited waiting.
The plans are for the Wardrew Road area, and the Ferndale Road area which includes Barton Road, Edwin Road and Queens Road.
Residents' permits would cost £30 each and would be limited to two permits per household.
A consultation will run until 21 September.
