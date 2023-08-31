Residents asked views on new parking scheme

A photo of a resident permit holders only sign

Permit parking could be introduced in some areas of Exeter

At a glance

  • Residents in St Thomas, in Exeter, have been asked their views on a proposed parking scheme

  • It would see resident parking permits introduced

  • It follows a consultation by Devon County Council with residents

People are being asked their views on plans for a new parking scheme in an area of Exeter.

Plans, published on Thursday, show a parking scheme for people in St Thomas.

It was prompted by a series of consultations between 2018 and 2020 which found people had difficulty parking on-street near their homes.

The proposals would see pay and display bays with exemptions for resident permit holders, as well as limited waiting.

The plans are for the Wardrew Road area, and the Ferndale Road area which includes Barton Road, Edwin Road and Queens Road.

Residents' permits would cost £30 each and would be limited to two permits per household.

A consultation will run until 21 September.

