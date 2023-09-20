A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a van in Devon.

The crash on the A382 near Newton Abbot at about 21:20 BST on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and his next of kin have been informed.

Crash investigators closed the road to examine the scene, before it was reopened at about 05:00 on Wednesday.