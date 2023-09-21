Town's £67m flood defences tested ahead of winter
At a glance
Lowestoft's new £67m flood defence scheme aims to protect more than 1,500 homes and 800 businesses along the coast
Construction on new walls and flood gates began in May 2021
Temporary flood defences were tested as part of a training exercise
- Published
Sections of a town's new £67m flood defence scheme have been tested ahead of winter.
Temporary barriers were installed by emergency crews as part of a training exercise to protect Lowestoft, Suffolk from future flooding.
The coastal town suffered extensive damage during a large tidal surge in 2013.
It is hoped Lowestoft's new flood defences will protect more than 1,500 homes and 800 businesses.
“Today is about tweaking the plans that we’ve already got in place… and then we know we’re all set for winter,” said engineer Pete Roberts.
He is part of a response team that provides 24/7 emergency cover for East Suffolk Council in the event that severe flooding is predicted in Lowestoft during the winter months.
Crews are deployed to install temporary flood defences which can take up to a day to complete.
“They’re essentially small aluminium boards which plug-up the gaps in the permanent concrete and steel flood walls,” Mr Roberts added.
'Could have been prevented'
Construction on Lowestoft’s £67m flood defence scheme began in May 2021.
It followed a tidal surge in 2013 which caused extensive damage to parts of the town.
A leaked report in 2020 showed the flooding 'could have been prevented'.
Defences have been built along Hamilton Road, Waveney Road, Station Square, the South Pier and around the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830