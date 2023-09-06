Deputy apologises for code of conduct breach
A deputy has sent an apology to Jersey States members over his behaviour towards another politician.
Deputy Max Andrews was found to have breached the code of conduct after being accused by Deputy Moz Scott of "sustained disrespectful communications" towards her.
Ms Scott also said Mr Andrews had made her uncomfortable after gifting her "inordinately expensive" chocolates and expensive perfumes.
Jersey's commissioner for standards found Ms Scott had also breached the code after swearing at Mr Andrews on two occasions.
Mr Andrews said on social media that he would make a statement of apology in a States meeting on Tuesday, saying he wanted the vote of censure against him "to be held in the public domain and not behind closed doors".
